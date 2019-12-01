See All General Dentists in Forest Hills, NY
Dentistry
Overview

Dr. Daniel Block, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Forest Hills, NY. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Block works at MetroSmiles Dental in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    MetroSmiles Dental
    10313 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns

Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Dec 01, 2019
    Caring Professionals! Beginning with the ease of scheduling an appointment, until the end of treatment, you know and feel that you're in great hands. No one likes going to the dentist but it's all made easier going to Metrosmiles. Also, with Dr Block's advanced technology its virtually painless!! His hygienist is hilarious and makes your dental cleanings fun. Seriously! Good taste in music too!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Block, DDS

    Dentistry
    English, Hebrew and Spanish
    1740599059
    Education & Certifications

    General Practice - Jamaica Hospital
    New York University College Of Dentistry
