Dr. Daniel Bloch, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Bloch, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Med Coll SC

Dr. Bloch works at Primary One Health in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Neighborhood Health
    1905 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 586-4159

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 01, 2016
    Dr. Bloch is both knowledgable and professional. He has been my family doctor since I was born. As someone who works in the healthcare industry myself, he really knows what he is talking about. Only downside is he gets behind sometimes, and you have to wait awhile depending on the day. But, nobody's perfect.
    Columbus, OH — Sep 01, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Bloch, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English, French
    • 1699714774
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Coll SC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

