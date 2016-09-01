Dr. Daniel Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bloch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bloch, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Med Coll SC
Dr. Bloch works at
Locations
Columbus Neighborhood Health1905 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43207 Directions (614) 586-4159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloch is both knowledgable and professional. He has been my family doctor since I was born. As someone who works in the healthcare industry myself, he really knows what he is talking about. Only downside is he gets behind sometimes, and you have to wait awhile depending on the day. But, nobody's perfect.
About Dr. Daniel Bloch, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll SC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bloch speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
