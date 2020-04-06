Overview

Dr. Daniel Blizzard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocean Isle Beach, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U College of Osteopathic Med Surg and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Blizzard works at Ocean Isle Family Medicine in Ocean Isle Beach, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.