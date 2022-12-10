Dr. Daniel Blankenship, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Blankenship, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Blankenship, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, GA.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Locations
-
1
Hughston Medical Group - Ear, Nose, and Throat1900 10th Ave Ste 211, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 507-2307Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blankenship?
Dr. Blankenship was my first appointment with ENT @ this facility and I was pleased with his attention to detail and gave his assessment backed with facts and stated he had looked at my previous tests before proceeding with scope of my throat. Also gave input on meds and a prescription to alleviate throat/cheLst pain. Would ask for him again if needed .
About Dr. Daniel Blankenship, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1518917517
Education & Certifications
- The Medical College Of Georgia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankenship has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blankenship accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Dr. Blankenship has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenship on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blankenship speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenship.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.