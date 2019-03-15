Overview

Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center, Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Birkbeck works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

