Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center, Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Locations
NorthBay Health Orthopedics - Fairfield2500 HILBORN RD, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Beyond excellent! The most caring & compassionate Dr.’s AND staff I’ve ever been treated by! Will recommend highly to others!
About Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265433254
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birkbeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birkbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birkbeck has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birkbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Birkbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birkbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birkbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birkbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.