Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center, Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Birkbeck works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Orthopedics - Fairfield
    2500 HILBORN RD, Fairfield, CA 94534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Clear Lake
  • Adventist Health St. Helena
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 15, 2019
Beyond excellent! The most caring & compassionate Dr.’s AND staff I’ve ever been treated by! Will recommend highly to others!
Dorrie Walker in Lower Lake , CA — Mar 15, 2019
About Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1265433254
Education & Certifications

  • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
  • Henry Ford Hlth Sys
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Birkbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birkbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Birkbeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Birkbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Birkbeck works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Fairfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Birkbeck’s profile.

Dr. Birkbeck has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birkbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Birkbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birkbeck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birkbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birkbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

