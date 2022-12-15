Dr. Daniel Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Berlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Berlin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Berlin works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Group of Bergen County1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berlin?
Dr. Berlin put me at ease on I feel confident that he will have answers to my problems.
About Dr. Daniel Berlin, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356508741
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.