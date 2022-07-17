Dr. Daniel Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Berger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7820
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berger knows what he's doing and he cares about his patients. That says it all. Wonderful man
About Dr. Daniel Berger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
