Dr. Daniel Berg, MD

Dermatology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Berg, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Berg works at The Polyclinic Nordstrom Tower in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Skin Cancer Center
    1229 Madison St Ste 1090, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-5595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2022
    I went in to have a Mohs procedure performed. From my first contact (Andrea at the front desk), to the very last minutes as I was leaving, I was surrounded by a group of engaged, compassionate, and even fun folks. I enjoyed my stay there tremendously and will consistently refer friends and family to Fr. Berg and his team.
    Odile Foulquie — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Berg, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1760549950
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University British Columbia
    • Duke University Med Center
    • Toronto Western Hospital
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berg works at The Polyclinic Nordstrom Tower in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Berg’s profile.

    Dr. Berg has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

