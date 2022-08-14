Book an Appointment

Dr. Daniel Benhayon Lanes, MD
Dr. Daniel Benhayon Lanes, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Benhayon Lanes, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania

Dr. Benhayon Lanes works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5744
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Arrhythmias

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 14, 2022
    I have been diagnosed with PVC ( premature ventricular contractions) since early 2018. Have been treated by a cardiologist and an electrophysiologist for over three years without any results. I had no quality of life. I decided to go for a second opinion and changed my cardiologist in the fall of 2021. My new cardiologist at Memorial Regional Hospital reviewed all my records and ordered a holster test. He then determined that my condition needed to be treated by an electrophysiologist and he referred me to Dr Benhayon. That was the best thing that has happened to me in the last four years. I went to see Dr Benhayon who. after reviewing my results prescribed a combination of medications that he was confidant that will work for me and indeed it did. It changed my life. I no longer have PVCs all day long like I did before. He is a wonderful doctor who explains everything in detail, has excellent bedside manners and has the patience to listen to his patients. I am grateful to him!
    M Tabsch — Aug 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Benhayon Lanes, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1811156128
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital West

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.