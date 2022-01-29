Dr. Daniel Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bender, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bender, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Spine and Pain Medicine Center PA8811 State Road 52 Ste 21, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 861-2277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has done wonders for my pain level keeps me going. Everyone I. The waiting room every visit has good things to say.
About Dr. Daniel Bender, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1649257908
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.