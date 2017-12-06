Overview

Dr. Daniel Bell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



Dr. Bell works at Laredo Family Foot Center in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.