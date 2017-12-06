Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Bell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Locations
Laredo Family Foot Center Dpm PA604 Shiloh Dr Ste 1, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 753-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell and his staff are the Best! Totally satisfied with my treatment and surgery performed by Dr. Bell. I was completely healed after his care and follow up guidance. Highly recommend him to anyone in need of feet care.
About Dr. Daniel Bell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417954421
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.