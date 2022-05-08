See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD

Dermatology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.

Dr. Belkin works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Christine Chen, PA-C
Christine Chen, PA-C
10 (44)
View Profile
Stacy Li, RPA-C
Stacy Li, RPA-C
10 (84)
View Profile
Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD
Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD
6 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 941-5055
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Active FX Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellfina™ Treatment Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Clear + Brilliant Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Clear + Brilliant Perméa Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
CO2RE Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
CoolTouch 3 Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
CoolTouch CTEV™ Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep FX Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Erbium Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excel V™ Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fraxel Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
GentleLASE Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
GentleMax Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
GentleYAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
INFINI Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Isolaz System Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
PicoSure™ Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
SculpSure Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
ThermiSmooth™ Non-Invasive Skin Smoothing Treatment Chevron Icon
ThermiTight™ Subdermal Skin Tightening Treatment Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
UltraShape Fat Reduction Treatment Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vbeam Perfecta Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Vectus Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
XTRAC® Excimer Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Belkin?

    May 08, 2022
    Absolutely the best dermatologist that I have experienced. A few years ago he talked me out of having a laser treatment on my face. That level of integrity really impressed me. Recently, when I had another facial issue I made sure to find Dr. Belkin again for his opinion. He did a biopsy and luckily it was benign. His follow-up to minimize the cosmetic damage has been more than I could have ever expected. I recommend him wholeheartedly and without reservations. You will not be disappointed.
    S — May 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Belkin to family and friends

    Dr. Belkin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Belkin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598010761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Southern California
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belkin works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Belkin’s profile.

    Dr. Belkin has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Belkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Belkin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.