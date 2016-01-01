Dr. Daniel Belen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Belen, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Belen, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.
Dr. Belen works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital Based Providers350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
-
2
Arizona Pulmonary Specialists3330 N 2nd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belen?
About Dr. Daniel Belen, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1790722452
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Botsford General Hospital
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Belen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Belen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Belen works at
Dr. Belen speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Belen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belen, there are benefits to both methods.