Overview

Dr. Daniel Beiting Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Beiting Jr works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.