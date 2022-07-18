See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Daniel Beim, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Beim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Beim works at Cardio Metabolic Institute in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brunswick Hills Ob/Gyn
    620 Cranbury Rd Ste 207 Fl 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 385-8623
  2. 2
    Brunswick Hills Ob/Gyn
    751 US Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 460-3923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

Jul 18, 2022
Dr. Beim has been my OB/GYN for 30 years. He helped me with my health and delivery plan before and delivered both of my sons. He has referred me to other wonderdul doctors and manages my overall woman's care, now with bone density and post menopausal symptoms. I've referred others who also are happy. I'm grateful that he is my doctor.
Kathy C. Bridgewater — Jul 18, 2022
Photo: Dr. Daniel Beim, MD
About Dr. Daniel Beim, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
NPI Number
  • 1144302985
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Middlesex Hosp-Rutgers
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
