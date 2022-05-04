Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband saw Gileno Fonseca Filho, MD. The doctor was informative, personable, and took his time explaining treatment options. My husband's condition improved significantly. I felt like my hubby (who had really been suffering for many months) was finally in excellent hands! I will most definitely recommend this physician and the practice to others.
About Dr. Daniel Becker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
