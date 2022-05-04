See All Plastic Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Daniel Becker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (30)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
May 04, 2022
My husband saw Gileno Fonseca Filho, MD. The doctor was informative, personable, and took his time explaining treatment options. My husband's condition improved significantly. I felt like my hubby (who had really been suffering for many months) was finally in excellent hands! I will most definitely recommend this physician and the practice to others.
Ida Pintye-Gajate — May 04, 2022
About Dr. Daniel Becker, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316975220
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes
Residency
  • University of Virginia Medical Center
Internship
  • University of Virginia Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University of Virginia School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Becker works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

Dr. Becker has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

