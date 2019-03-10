Dr. Daniel Baseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Baseman, MD
Dr. Daniel Baseman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC.
Parkridge Clinic95 Doctors Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (252) 329-0025
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mission Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baseman is professionally and sincerely interested in the outcome of his patients. He is thorough and respectful in his examinations and explanations.
About Dr. Daniel Baseman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1194905984
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baseman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baseman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baseman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baseman.
