Dr. Daniel Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Barton, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4414 WESTLAWN DR, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 349-1820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After years of suffering from anxiety, PTSD and depression I found them online. Dr. Barton could hear me. He was empathetic and assured me that I was much stronger than I thought I could be. The treatment changed my outlook and gave me relief from my suffering. Nothing I've tried previously was able to give me relief from my symptoms. I'm enjoying the things I love again and am learning how to stay positive and let go of things that are out of my control. I'm just very grateful that this treatment was available to me. My wish is that this treatment will become more mainstream in practice so that others suffering can experience what a difference it can make in their lives.
About Dr. Daniel Barton, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1558380089
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
