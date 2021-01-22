See All Podiatrists in Mission Hills, CA
Podiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Barry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Barry works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Optum Primary and Specialty Care
    11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 838-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2021
    I waited for my primary to recommend someone for my ingrown toe. So glad Dr. Barry did my toe. Outstanding "bedside manner", a thorough and prompt cleaning and clipping of the bad nail. Cared about my health (diabetes), had outstanding recommendations, checked both feet. Awesome staff. Can't thank them enough. Almost would like another foot problem; but, please don't hesitate to call on Dr. Barry and his staff!!!!! 10 stars!
    Kelly Ritchie — Jan 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Barry, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104877885
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

