Overview

Dr. Daniel Barrido Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Barrido Jr works at Medical Associates Of Grant County PC in Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.