Dr. Daniel Barone, MD
Dr. Daniel Barone, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Sleep Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I have been with Dr. Barone for over five years. I think him a superstar! He is personable, responsive, and caring. Five years ago, though I was reluctant to have a sleep test, he encouraged me to get one. After the test, he instantly knew what my needs were and worked with me for the best solution--a CPAP machine. I look forward to my yearly visit. He wrote a book, "Let's Talk about Sleep" which is my go to source for questions about sleep. I often first turn to his book when I have a quick question, then I turn to him for more advanced information. For established patients, he responds to email questions via the Portal. AND I particularly like telemedicine visits. It is easy to get an appointment and he is as wonderful on Zoom as he is in person.
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|State University Of New York Stony Brook
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
