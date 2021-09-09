Dr. Daniel Barnas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Barnas, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Barnas, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Locations
Borgess Surgical Services1521 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-5456
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt Professional who is honest and is patient when you ask questions. Did a GREAT job
About Dr. Daniel Barnas, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Michigan State University
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnas has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnas.
