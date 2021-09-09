Overview

Dr. Daniel Barnas, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.



Dr. Barnas works at Borgess Surgical Services in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.