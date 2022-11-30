See All Spine Surgeons in Escondido, CA
Dr. Daniel Barba, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (103)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Barba, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Barba works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hidden Valley Surgical Med Group Inc.
    1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 103 ratings
Patient Ratings (103)
5 Star
(96)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 30, 2022
From the beginning, we felt that Dr. Barba heard us, our fears, reservations, and concerns. Dr. Barba is very knowledgeable about the ways of creating patient-doctor confidence. This was very important to me and has proved to me that patience is best.
Peggy Puchrik — Nov 30, 2022
About Dr. Daniel Barba, MD

  • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1407128580
Education & Certifications

  • Scripps Clinic Center For Spinal Disorders
  • University Of Buffalo
  • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Barba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barba has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barba works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barba’s profile.

103 patients have reviewed Dr. Barba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barba.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

