Dr. Bandari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Bandari, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bandari, MD is a Neuroimmunology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Bandari works at
Locations
-
1
MS Center of California3900 W Coast Hwy Ste 330, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 706-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bandari?
Excellent. Dr. Banderi got my Walking Again. The Staff are all very Nice and Efficient. Indi is Awesome makes you feel like Family. Love them All??
About Dr. Daniel Bandari, MD
- Neuroimmunology
- English, Persian
- 1467482216
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandari accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandari works at
Dr. Bandari has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bandari speaks Persian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.