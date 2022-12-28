Dr. Daniel Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Heywood Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc works at
Locations
Newton Wellesley Orthopedics Associates54 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 964-0024
Newton Wellesley Orthopedic Associates40 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 964-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Heywood Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am nine weeks post op from a L3 - L5 transforaminal interbody fusion. My recovery is going very well. Dr. Banaszek is busy but, fully answered all my questions and concerns. In fact, he anticipated and answered many in my first appointment. The pre op process is fairly intense but, covers everything so both he and I have all needed information prior to surgery. He is professional, highly skilled, friendly and impressive. I am pain free and my quality of life is greatly improved due to this surgery. I am very glad that I finally decided to have this surgery and that I chose him to perform this surgery. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Daniel Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.