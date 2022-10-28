Dr. Daniel Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ball, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ball, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Digestive Diseases Consultants7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 840, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 777-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s detail ,easy to talk to Office wait about 15 min He’s great he cares
About Dr. Daniel Ball, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor College Of Med
- Washington University St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Nausea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ball speaks Chinese and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.