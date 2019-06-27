See All General Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Daniel Baillie, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
19 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Baillie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke's Quakertown Campus.

Dr. Baillie works at St. Luke's General Surgery - Allentown in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.
    1941 Hamilton St Ste 102, Allentown, PA 18104 (484) 426-2505
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
    1736 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18104 (484) 426-2505
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    St Luke Allentown Pediatrics
    501 Cetronia Rd Ste 135, Allentown, PA 18104 (484) 426-2505
    St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus
    421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 (484) 426-2505

  St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  St. Luke's Quakertown Campus

Intestinal Obstruction
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jun 27, 2019
    Found Dr. Baillie to be courteous, warm bedside manner, easy to talk with. He provided my much needed surgery quickly, adding me into an already busy OR schedule, knowing I was experiencing discomfort. Post-op care thorough, support office staff warm and friendly. Highly recommend !
    General Surgery
    19 years of experience
    English
    1598957177
    NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    General Surgery
