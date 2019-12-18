Dr. Daniel Bahnmiller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahnmiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bahnmiller, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bahnmiller, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Bahnmiller works at
Locations
Tri-cities Sexual Health Pllc138 KEENE RD, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 628-8866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
He has delivered both my babies via c-section (one emergency, one scheduled) with great skill. He most recently performed a hysterectomy and after 3 surgeries I can safely say I wouldn’t want anybody else operating on me for OB-GYN issues. He’s knowledgeable, skilled, and has a great bedside manner. Thank you, Dr. Bahnmiller!
About Dr. Daniel Bahnmiller, DO
- Obstetrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801988878
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahnmiller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahnmiller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
