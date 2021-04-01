Dr. Daniel Bacal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bacal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bacal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Locations
Vijaya Ramesh M D P C18181 Oakwood Blvd Ste 311, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 271-8170
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bacal is an excellent surgeon. His office staff is professional, friendly, and efficient. Over all it was a great experience, and I would highly recommend Dr. Bacal to anyone who needs a general surgeon.
About Dr. Daniel Bacal, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801860705
Education & Certifications
- Eits University Louis Pasteur
- St Joseph Mercy University Mich
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- General Surgery
Dr. Bacal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacal works at
Dr. Bacal speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.