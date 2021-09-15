Dr. Daniel Avery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Avery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Avery, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.
Dr. Avery works at
Locations
Optim Health System - Dublin242 Industrial Blvd, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-3140
Mark Spivey Orthopedic Clinic LLC230 Industrial Blvd Ste 7, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-3140
East Dublin Urgent Care Center406 Central Dr, East Dublin, GA 31027 Directions (478) 202-9440
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with the care and service Dr Avery provides.
About Dr. Daniel Avery, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1740385541
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avery works at
Dr. Avery speaks Hindi.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.