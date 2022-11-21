Dr. Daniel Aruch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Aruch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Aruch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth City, NC. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Aruch works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Oncology Associates1503B N ROAD ST, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (252) 331-2044
-
2
Virginia Oncology Associates1950 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 368-0437
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aruch?
This visit was a one year follow up from an earlier referral from my Pulmonologist.
About Dr. Daniel Aruch, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1780847665
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aruch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aruch accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aruch works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aruch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aruch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aruch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aruch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.