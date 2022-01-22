Overview

Dr. Daniel Arrison, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Arrison works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.