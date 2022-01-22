Dr. Daniel Arrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Arrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Arrison, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Arrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Urology Associates201 Plumtree Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 803-0089
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arrison?
I met Dr. Arrison at Chesapeake Urology shortly after being released from the Hospital for a medical problem with my Kidney. Dr. Arrison provided me with a detailed, understandable explanation of what the issue was and immediately scheduled testing and a follow-up procedure. After several weeks it was decided that surgery would be my best option to permanently repair a structural defect that was discovered. While waiting for the surgery Dr. Arrison discussed a contingency plan should the issue arise again just before my daughter’s wedding. Dr. Arrison, and all the nurses and staff at Chesapeake Urology were very personable and reassuring.
About Dr. Daniel Arrison, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1699727370
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arrison works at
Dr. Arrison has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.