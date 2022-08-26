Dr. Arkfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Arkfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Arkfeld, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Keck Med Ctr USC Intrnl Medcn S1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arkfeld is tremendous. He has treated my wife for the past 30 years. He is a credit to the medical profession.
About Dr. Daniel Arkfeld, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1780610105
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Arkfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arkfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arkfeld has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arkfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkfeld.
