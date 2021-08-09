Dr. Daniel Amen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Amen, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Amen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Amen Clinics Inc3150 Bristol St Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (949) 266-3700
Ratings & Reviews
Yes. I went to their Manhattan office. I was treated with the utmost respect and professionalism. I did 2 SPECT (brain) scans and a psychological test. I am waiting to hear my results. Most encouraging is the out-of-the-box thinking to get me to where my brain will function optimally and hence the rest of my life. Yes, I will recommend Amen Clinics. I have an appointment for a very detailed medical and life history coming up, to culminate in the final detailed analysis of what is going on for me and, based upon their years of experience, how I can correct the problems/symptoms I have been experiencing once and for all! Wish me luck!
About Dr. Daniel Amen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831121375
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amen.
