Dr. Daniel Amaez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amaez works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.