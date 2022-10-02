Dr. Daniel Amaez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Amaez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Amaez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amaez works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 484-5573Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches - Cardiology5401 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 484-5572Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amaez?
Dr. Amaez is a caring Doctor who takes his time with you on each visit, and listens to what you have to say. Office visits are never rushed. I find this extremely admirable in a doctor. I feel fortunate to have found Dr. Amaez, and to have Dalia as his nurse. She complements the office, I find her efficient , and I know I can rely on her when It’s necessary. A well run office staff is very important to me. Dr. Amaez has a portal which he reads and reply’s quickly. I highly recommend Dr. Amaze.
About Dr. Daniel Amaez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1518123264
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amaez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amaez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amaez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amaez works at
Dr. Amaez has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amaez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amaez speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Amaez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amaez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amaez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amaez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.