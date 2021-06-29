Overview

Dr. Daniel Alterman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from East Carolina University, School Of Medicine, Greenville, Nc and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.



Dr. Alterman works at Vascular and Vein Institute of the South in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.