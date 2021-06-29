Dr. Daniel Alterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Alterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Alterman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from East Carolina University, School Of Medicine, Greenville, Nc and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.
Locations
Vascular and Vein Institute of the South1385 W Brierbrook Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 390-2930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Alterman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1124284427
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- East Carolina University, School Of Medicine, Greenville, Nc
- University of North Carolina
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
