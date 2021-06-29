See All Vascular Surgeons in Germantown, TN
Dr. Daniel Alterman, MD

Vascular Surgery
5 (72)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Alterman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from East Carolina University, School Of Medicine, Greenville, Nc and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.

Dr. Alterman works at Vascular and Vein Institute of the South in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular and Vein Institute of the South
    1385 W Brierbrook Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 390-2930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Daniel Alterman, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124284427
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University, School Of Medicine, Greenville, Nc
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Alterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alterman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alterman works at Vascular and Vein Institute of the South in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Alterman’s profile.

    Dr. Alterman has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Alterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

