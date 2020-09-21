See All Ophthalmologists in Des Plaines, IL
Dr. Daniel Alter, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Alter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Alter works at Midwest Retina Consultants S.C. in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL, Elk Grove Village, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Retina Consultants Sc
    8901 Golf Rd Ste 202, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 698-6300
  2. 2
    Midwest Retina Consultants
    1555 Barrington Rd Bldg 1 Ste 505, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 394-1840
  3. 3
    Midwest Retina Consultants
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 730, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 394-3933
  4. 4
    Midwest Retina Consultants
    1100 W Central Rd Ste 306, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 698-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2020
    Dr. Alter did an excellent job of repairing my detached retina. He has a sort of distant bedside manner and does not always explain everything clearly. I do think he is an excellent doctor but has a personality you have to get used to for sure
    — Sep 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Alter, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Alter, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    • 1033184528
    Education & Certifications

    • Macneal Memorial Hospital Berwyn Illinois
    • University Of Illinois
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alter has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alter speaks Haitian Creole and Spanish.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

