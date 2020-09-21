Overview

Dr. Daniel Alter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Alter works at Midwest Retina Consultants S.C. in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL, Elk Grove Village, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.