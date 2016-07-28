See All Hand Surgeons in Palmetto Bay, FL
Dr. Daniel Alfonso, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Alfonso, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Alfonso works at TRUSTED WOMENS HEALTH in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coconut Grove, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Palmetto Bay
    9765 SW 184th St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 308-0210
    Miki & Alfonso Hand & Upper Extremity Center
    9035 SW 72nd St Ste 203, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 308-0210
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Roger Khouri Practice
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Ste 410, Coconut Grove, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    Jul 28, 2016
    Dr. Alfonso is very knowledgeable and qualify physician with great bedside manner. He is personable and the same time caring.
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790943884
    • Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Dartmouth College
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
