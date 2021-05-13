Dr. Daniel Albo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- GA
- Augusta
- Dr. Daniel Albo, MD
Dr. Daniel Albo, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Albo, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univeristy Of The Repubic and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Albo works at
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
-
2
Georgia Cancer Center1411 Laney Walker Blvd # AN1301, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-6744
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Augusta University Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Wills Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Breast
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Breast Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Breast Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Colon and Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colon Surgery
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Excision of Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatectomy
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Colon Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Liver Resection
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Tumor Ablation, Liver
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Parathyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rectal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Stomach Surgery
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Albo?
Dr. Albo is not only a gifted Surgeon and teacher. He is a compassionate man. He and his team were very proactive over the past year to successfully perform two major surgeries that saved my life and guided me every step of the way through a successful recovery. I couldn't imagine a better choice. Much love and respect to him.
About Dr. Daniel Albo, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396846564
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine|Drexel University College of Medicine|Drexel University College of Medicine|U.T.M.D. Anderson Cancer Center|U.T.M.D. Anderson Cancer Center|U.T.M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Univeristy Of The Repubic
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albo works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Albo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.