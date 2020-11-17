Overview

Dr. Daniel Aires, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Aires works at The University of Kansas Physicians Dermatology in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.