Dr. Daniel Aghion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Aghion, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Division of Neuroscience601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 206, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 768-6685Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a cyst on my Sciatica nerve and spine. Identified by MRI L5 S1. doctor Aghion performed the surgery I have no pain now whatsoever 4 weeks post OP. He is so Personable and knowledgeable. He takes the time to explain everything to you in as much detail as you want. I can’t say enough good things about this doctor. He is the best.
About Dr. Daniel Aghion, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French and Hebrew
- Male
- 1700045234
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aghion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Aghion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aghion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aghion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aghion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.