Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Adelberg works at
Locations
-
1
Mesa Stapley1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (214) 385-2363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Casa Grande560 N Camino Mercado Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 276-2272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Scottsdale Bell Road4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 641-8998
-
4
Scottsdale Miller Rd.3301 N Miller Rd Ste 138, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 903-8897
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adelberg?
Thank you Dr.Adelberg for taking excellent care of me for several years. I have a total trust for eye care Dr Adelberg providing for me . I highly recommend Dr.Adelberg. Im very comfortable every visit during my yearly check up.Thank you very much.
About Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1225000557
Education & Certifications
- Wash U Med Ctr
- New York University Medical Center
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adelberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adelberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adelberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adelberg works at
Dr. Adelberg has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adelberg speaks Spanish.
236 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.