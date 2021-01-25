Dr. Daniel Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Acosta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Acosta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Locations
Abdominal Specialists - South Texas718 Elizabeth St Fl 3, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 272-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Phone call. Very informative and professional!
About Dr. Daniel Acosta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
