Dr. Daniel Achtman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Achtman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Achtman works at
DSA Dermatology5072 W Plano Pkwy Ste 150, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 362-9567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Medical City Plano
I’ve been to at least three other dermatologists for my eczema without any success. At best, I was told to use lotion more regularly. Finally, I went to Dr. Achtman and he prescribed me the medication necessary to finally get rid of my patches of eczema, one of which has stubbornly refused to go away for over 20 years. Highly recommend him.
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1255389102
- Wellesley Hospital
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Dermatology
Dr. Achtman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
