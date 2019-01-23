Overview

Dr. Danice Hertz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Hertz works at Endoscopy Center Santa Monica in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.