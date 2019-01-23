See All Gastroenterologists in Los Angeles, CA
Gastroenterology
40 years of experience
Dr. Danice Hertz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Hertz works at Endoscopy Center Santa Monica in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

    Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica LLC
    12400 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (310) 442-5566
    Hertz Frankel Katkov Wishingrad
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 360W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 453-1871
    Santa Monica Gastroenterology
    1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 453-1871

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  Providence Saint John's Health Center

Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Vomiting Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Enteritis
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Function Test
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Copper Metabolism Disorders
Crohn's Disease
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Viral Hepatitis
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Jan 23, 2019
    I've been going to Dr Hertz for over 15 years. I can't recommend her enough.
    Carmen in Glendale , CA — Jan 23, 2019
    About Dr. Danice Hertz, MD

    Gastroenterology
    40 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1760431027
    Education & Certifications

    University Of California Los Angeles
    Ulca
    University of California-Los Angeles
    David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Danice Hertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hertz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hertz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Hertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hertz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

