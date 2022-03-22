Dr. Danica Giugliano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giugliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danica Giugliano, MD
Dr. Danica Giugliano, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ.
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees6015 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Dr Giugliano is an outstanding surgeon and physician. I had been having a reoccurring issue for many years, several doctors failed to give me answers and I think she nailed it almost immediately. I believe this happened because she is not only a skilled and knowledgeable physician that cares but also because she listens. Being a males seeing a female doctor I was a little reluctant at first, but once I met her that quickly passed. Life has left me being a distrusting person so it usually takes a long time to gain my trust. I was shocked when I realized how quickly she gained that trust. I told her that I had one regret, that she wasn’t a family physician that I could see for everything.
