Dr. Danica Carew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danica Carew, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL.
Dr. Carew works at
Locations
Carew Medical Group12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 987-6276
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My first and second visits were amazing. Appointments were right on time and the services from Dr. Carew and her staff were exceptional.
About Dr. Danica Carew, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1962889824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carew.
