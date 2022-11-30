Dr. Dania Masseoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masseoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dania Masseoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dania Masseoud, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Masseoud works at
Locations
Atlanta Rheumatology Consultants3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 311, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 997-7734
Hospital Affiliations
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Masseoud was instrumental in finding my RA. I had gone to ER for several years for many times for what they said was a unspecified “virus “. She used a very specific blood test that helped diagnose my type of RA. I am now in a very good place with my level of my RA. I am 71 years old and am now bowling 2 days a week. My quality of life is much improved and I am happy with my treatment.
About Dr. Dania Masseoud, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1568471258
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masseoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masseoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masseoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Masseoud has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masseoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Masseoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masseoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masseoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masseoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.