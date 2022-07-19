See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Dani Farhat, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Overview

Dr. Dani Farhat, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Farhat works at Northwest Medical Center Tucson - Ina Urgent Care in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Medical Center Tucson - Ina Urgent Care
    2945 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-7601
  2. 2
    Banner - University Medical Center
    1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-0111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Dr. Farhat is a good communicator, gentle, calm, sympathetic, genuinely interested. He is also thorough- he dealt with several things that past doctors had dismissed and done nothing about, apparently dismissing lots of my health issues as being due to my age. Dr. Farhat really listened, and the result is that I will have two major medical problems fixed, one potentially life threatening. I love seeing a doctor who does NOT take the attitude, “of well, you are old after all.” Dr. Farhat respected me and my situation enough to presume that my problems should be evaluated and fixed if possible.
    Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Dani Farhat, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609230937
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farhat works at Northwest Medical Center Tucson - Ina Urgent Care in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Farhat’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

