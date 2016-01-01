Dr. Dani Dumitriu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumitriu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dani Dumitriu, MD
Overview
Dr. Dani Dumitriu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Nephrology1051 Riverside Dr, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dani Dumitriu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1578805859
Education & Certifications
- City University Of New York Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
